Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest update on Phoenix Suns star's availability (Dec. 8)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are back in action on Friday after losing to the LA Lakers in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals. Durant suffered a sprained left ankle on Tuesday night, but played through the injury and finished the game with 31 points. But is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings?

According to the Suns' latest injury report, Durant will not be playing on Friday at home. He has been ruled out because of the left ankle injury he suffered against the Lakers. There's no indication of how long the two-time NBA champion will be out, but Phoenix is likely just taking precautions.

The Suns have been so ravaged by injuries to Devin Booker and Bradley Beal this season that their new "Big 3" have not played a single regular-season game together. Booker missed a bunch of games due to foot and ankle issues, while Beal is dealing with a back injury.

In addition to Kevin Durant, there are three more players on the Phoenix Suns' injury report against the Sacramento Kings. Grayson Allen, Bradley Beal and Damion Lee are also set to miss Friday's game at the Footprint Center.

Allen suffered a strained right groin against the LA Lakers, while Beal continues to recover from a lower back strain. Beal has been making some progress in his rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated later this week. There's a chance that he could return sometime next week.

Meanwhile, Lee remains without a timetable after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason. Lee is in his second season in Phoenix after spending four seasons with the Golden State Warriors from 2018 to 2022.

Kevin Durant picks his NBA Cup winner

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns failed to advance to the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals after losing to the LA Lakers 106-103 on Tuesday night. Durant was asked by reporters after the game which team was his pick to lift the NBA Cup on Saturday night.

"I’m going to go with the Lakers since they beat us," Durant said. "They got the size to compete with anybody. They've got the quickest flight out of anybody. The most fans out of anybody. It's set up for them to win and I can't wait to watch.

He added:

"The intensity of these games have been incredible. I wasn't a fan as they were forming this thing but I'm a huge fan of the In-Season Tournament and I'm looking forward to watching it."

The Lakers are one win away from lifting the NBA Cup and proving Durant's pick was right. They will face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Dec. 9, to determine the first winner of the NBA Cup.

