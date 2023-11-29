Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? Latest on Suns' superstar's availability (Nov. 29)

The Phoenix Suns (11-6) will face the Toronto Raptors (8-10) on Wednesday, November 29. At the time of writing, Kevin Durant is listed as questionable due to a right foot contusion. Durant has missed the Suns' last two games. As such, the superstar forward will likely be a game-time decision for the coaching and medical staff.

Frank Vogel's team will also be sweating on Grayson Allen, who is questionable for the game due to illness. Bradley Beal, Nassir Little, and Damion Lee are all ruled out of the contest due to injury.

Durant's availability will be key for the Suns. His scoring and gravity are a core part of the team's offensive make-up, and his presence elevates the team's overall ceiling. In the 15 games he's played this season, Durant is averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 53.3% and 52.2% from 3-point range.

Phoenix will likely be hoping their star player can return to the rotation against the Raptors. Toronto boasts multiple long and athletic players and will come into the game looking to play an abrasive and disruptive brand of basketball. Durant's scoring and playmaking ability would be the ideal counter to how the Raptors look to play.

Phoenix Suns still waiting on a healthy stretch for their Big 3

When the Phoenix Suns acquired Bradley Beal in the summer, the notion was to have a Big Three with limitless offensive potential. While that's probably true on paper, injury issues have stopped fans from seeing what the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal are capable of on the court together.

Beal's injury issues have forced the Suns to navigate the opening months of the new season without him in the rotation. As such, we're still no wiser on Phoenix's overall ceiling and ability to contend for a championship.

The Suns are also missing out on valuable developmental time. Slotting three-star talents together isn't easy. They need on-court reps to figure out how to get the best from each other and understand what areas of the game they will need to sacrifice.

Expecting a ball-dominant trio to hit the ground running and figure things out on the fly is wishful thinking. Especially when other players in the rotation will also need to make adjustments. As such, Beal's injury has been a significant blow to the Suns' overall start to the season, as any continuity they could have built has now been lost.

Phoenix will be hoping Beal can recover and begin stringing a healthy stretch together in the near future.