Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Blazers? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (Nov. 21)

Kevin Durant was the hero for the Phoenix Suns in consecutive games against the Utah Jazz on Friday and Sunday in Salt Lake City. Durant and the Suns head back home on Tuesday to welcome the struggling Portland Trail Blazers, but is he playing tonight vs the Blazers?

There are four players on the Suns' injury report for Tuesday's matchup. Durant is not one of them so he's expected to play against the Blazers. He has stayed healthy this season, playing in all 13 games for Phoenix.

The same cannot be said for Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, Damion Lee and Yuta Watanabe, though. Beal, Lee and Watanabe are listed as out and will miss the Blazers game at home. Goodwin, who's dealing with a jaw contusion, is listed as available and could suit up against Portland.

Bradley Beal is dealing with a lower back strain and has been ruled out for around three weeks. Phoenix fans will have to wait for Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to play together in the regular season.

Damion Lee is still recovering from a knee surgery that repaired his torn right meniscus. There's no timetable for his recovery, but he's not expected to be out for the entire season.

Yuta Watanabe suffered a left quad contusion in the Suns' 131-128 win over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 17. He's set to miss his second straight game but is not dealing with a major injury.

Kevin Durant blasts bettors who call him out if their parlay fails

Kevin Durant is one of the latest sports athletes who spoke about bettors harassing him on social media if their parlay doesn't hit.

Durant asked where are these people when they win because of him. He wants his small share from their earnings, which is a good way to shut up the bettors.

"When I get ya paid, u don't DM me and send a small percentage to my CashApp, but when them parlays don't hit, I'm every name in the book. Y'all ain't real," Durant wrote on X (formerly called Twitter).

Since sports betting is now legal in most states, more and more people are messaging and harassing athletes for costing them money.

Stars like Lamar Jackon and Malik Monk recently called out bettors and made it known that they don't care about their parlay.

