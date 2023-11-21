What unique record does Giannis Antetokounmpo hold that was also achieved by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain?

Giannis Antetokounmpo was flat-out dominant in the Milwaukee Bucks' 142-129 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Antetokounmpo accomplished something that had not been done since 1971. He also became the third player in NBA history to achieve the feat.

"The Greek Freak" finished with 42 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists on 20-for-23 shooting from the field. It was the second 40/10/5 game of his career wherein he shot more than 85.0% from the field. He's just the third player ever to have multiple games of such efficiency after Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Chamberlain has the record for the most 40/10/5/85% games in NBA history with three. He did it once in 1966 and twice in 1977, while Abdul-Jabbar has two such games in 1970 and 1971 when he was still with the Bucks.

The only other player to have that kind of game was Nikola Jokic, who had 43 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists on 17-for-20 shooting from the field. Jokic achieved it on Dec. 14, 2022 against the Washington Wizards. He will need to do it again to join Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Here are the details of Giannis, Wilt and Kareem's 40/10/5/85% games:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Feb. 8, 2022 - 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists on 17-for-20 shooting against the LA Lakers

Nov. 20, 2023 - 42 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists on 20-for-23 shooting against the Washington Wizards

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Mar. 20, 1970 - 41 points, 15 rebounds and six assists on 16-for-18 shooting against the Philadelphia 76ers

Jan. 23, 1971 - 44 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists on 20-for-23 shooting against the Portland Trail Blazers

Wilt Chamberlain

Feb. 14, 1966 - 41 points, 33 rebounds and 13 assists on 16-for-18 shooting against the Detroit Pistons

Feb. 24, 1967 - 41 points, 15 rebounds and six assists on 16-for-18 shooting against the Baltimore Bullets

Dec. 20, 1967 - 53 points, 38 rebounds and six assists on 20-for-23 shooting against the Seattle SuperSonics

Bucks head coach praises Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunking all over the Washington Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin was left in awe after Giannis Antetokounmpo's historic performance against the Washington Wizards. Griffin, who is in his first year in charge of the Bucks, described how Antetokounmpo dominated on the offensive end.

"He literally is unstoppable," Griffin said. "You couple him with other special talent that we have. It really frees him up to do what he does best. You're gonna have to send multiple bodies at him, and that's going to leavessome really good shooters open. He was in his rhythm tonight. He's unstoppable, you can't stop him."

