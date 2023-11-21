"LET'S MF GOOOO": Ana Montana delighted after beau LaMelo Ball makes tough bucket in stunning OT win over Celtics

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana was delighted after the Charlotte Hornets star made a stunning bucket in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Ball and the Hornets stunned the best team in the NBA with a 121-118 overtime win at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina on Monday.

The Celtics were up by two points with 10.3 seconds left in regulation. Gordon Hayward inbounded the ball to Ball, who found a wide-open lane to the basket. Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown recovered, but the Hornets star made the basket to force overtime.

Montana, who has been dating Ball since February 2022, shared her reaction courtside to her beau's amazing shot. She captioned it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"LET'S MF GOOOO."

Ana Montana shared this on her Instagram stories.

It was a back-and-forth battle between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets in overtime. With the game tied at 118 with less than 10 seconds remaining, Miles Bridges hit the game-winning 3-point shot to put the Hornets up 121-118.

The Celtics had a shot at tying the game, but Bridges came up clutch again by stealing the inbound pass from Jrue Holiday as the buzzer sounded. The win snapped Boston's six-game winning streak, but they still have a league-best record of 11-3.

Meanwhile, the Hornets ended their four-game losing skid to improve to 4-9 this season. A win over the best team in the league is a huge confidence booster for Charlotte.

LaMelo Ball was the star of the show with 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Miles Bridges had 14 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, while Mark Williams also put up a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds. Jayson Tatum had 45 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics.

Also Read: Stephen A. Smith shivers in excitement on dreaming of a Los Angeles-Miami NBA Finals matchup: "Let me get myself composed"

LaMelo Ball forced to cover neck tattoo by the NBA

LaMelo Ball is forced to cover his LaFrance tattoo.

LaMelo Ball has the logo of his clothing brand called "LaFrance" on his neck. "LaFrance" is also his middle name, so it has significant meaning to the Charlotte Hornets star.

However, the league forced him to cover the tattoo, as it violated the league's policy on displaying corporate logos.

"Players are prohibited from displaying commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair during gamesm," NBA spokesman Tim Frank said in a statement.

"We try to enforce the rule reasonably, in accordance with its purpose, and taking into account players' efforts to express themselves in a non-commercial manner. But LaMelo Ball's neck tattoo is in obvious violation of the rule and, accordingly, he's required to cover it."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "You're not who you used to be": Stephen A. Smith questions Klay Thompson's effectiveness after rough start to 2023-24 NBA season