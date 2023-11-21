Stephen A. Smith shivers in excitement on dreaming of a Los Angeles-Miami NBA Finals matchup: "Let me get myself composed"

Stephen A. Smith has the Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA championship, but his dream NBA Finals matchup features the LA Lakers and Miami Heat. Smith has a very simple reason why he wants the matchup, but it's the reason you might think.

On "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the ESPN analyst took some calls from fans to discuss various topics. A fan from Denver, Luke, asked Smith why he hates the Nuggets. It got a reaction from Smith, who defended himself and explained that he picked Denver to win last season.

Smith added that he did not like the cold when he covered the 2023 NBA Finals and prefers the sun in South Beach. He also salivated and shivered at the thought of having an NBA Finals between Los Angeles and Miami.

"I'm a native New Yorker. I'm unapologetic about the fact that my dream scenario is Miami and LA every June," Smith said.

"I don't apologize for it. I don't hide it, right? ... We going to Miami or LA, that weather, that Southern California sunshine or South Beach. I just (shivers), just think about South Beach. Let me get myself composed. Let me get myself composed for South Beach."

Stephen A. Smith has a great point for wanting to have an NBA Finals between the LA Lakers, or even the LA Clippers and Miami Heat. As a New Yorker, he knows that it can still be cold up there even in June. There's nothing wrong with wishing to have the NBA Finals in a warmer climate.

Meanwhile, for the chances of the Lakers, Clippers or Heat this season, they are not among the top five favorites. The Lakers have the sixth-best odds, the Clippers are at No. 8, while the Heat are 12th.

Stephen A. Smith advises the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the best teams in the NBA to start the season. The Sixers have been playing great despite trading James Harden, thanks to Joel Embiid's MVP form and Tyrese Maxey's All-Star leap.

However, a fan asked Stephen A. Smith what the Sixers should do to get over the hump. The ESPN analyst has one simple answer:

"If they could get Zach LaVine, they should get him," Smith said. "You see the difference between Zach LaVine and James Harden is that James Harden was a guy that you given a point guard to so he would take the ball out of the hands of Tyrese Maxey. Zach LaVine will get the ball from Tyrese Maxey."

