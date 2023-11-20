"3 points away from a generational receipt': NBA page trolls Dillon Brooks after LeBron James drops 37 and ridicules the Canadian

LeBron James dropped 37 points in the LA Lakers' 105-104 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena. James' primary defender was Dillon Brooks, who also had a good game for the Rockets. An NBA page on X trolled Brooks after the game, bringing up his comments from last season's playoffs.

James finished the game with a season-high 37 points on 14-for-19 shooting. He also had six points, eight rebounds and three steals, while going 7-for-9 from the free-throw line. He even scored the game-winning point at the charity stripe with 1.9 seconds left in the game.

One of the biggest James fan pages on social media called "LeBron History" shared Brooks' remarks last postseason. The page then trolled the former Memphis Grizzlies stars by writing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We were 3 points away from a generational receipt."

Expand Tweet

Dillon Brooks was made the scapegoat last season after he repeatedly "poked the bear" during the Memphis Grizzlies' playoff series against the LA Lakers. LeBron James and the LA Lakers taught the young Grizzlies a lesson about humility, eliminating them in six games.

Brooks was then cast out heading into free agency, but the Houston Rockets still signed him to a four-year, $86 million contract. He was coming off a huge stint with Canada at the 2023 FIBA World Cup championship. He helped his country take home the bronze medal after beating Team USA in the third-place game.

Also Read: Lakers fans left stunned as LeBron James explodes for season-high 37 points vs. Rockets: "JORFRAUD WOULD NEVER"

Dillon Brooks caused LeBron James' first technical foul of the season

Since joining the LA Lakers in 2018, LeBron James has only been called for a technical foul six times. James finally got his seventh as a Laker and first one this season thanks to Dillon Brooks and his annoying approach to defense.

Brooks got under the skin of "The King" after giving him an extra bump following a whistle. James did not like it so he gave the Houston Rockets forward a push to the chest that was called for a technical foul.

Expand Tweet

James regained his composure to keep the Lakers in the game. He came up clutch once again to give the Lakers another win. It was his second straight game of scoring at least 35 points. He had 35 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

If the Lakers want to have a real shot at contending for a championship, they will need to find a way to win some games with James exerting himself to the fullest. He might be the most durable 38-year-old NBA player in history, but he will all the rest he can get during the season to help him prepare for the playoffs.

Also Read: "Vegas made that call" - NBA fans go berserk as last foul call covers Clippers spread on James Harden's big night vs Rockets