"Vegas made that call": NBA fans go berserk as last foul call covers Clippers spread on James Harden's big night vs Rockets

The LA Clippers have finally won a game with James Harden on the lineup after a 106-100 victory over the Houston Rockets. However, instead of commenting about the game, NBA fans noticed that the last foul call helped the Clippers cover the spread. Some even claimed there's a conspiracy between the refs and Las Vegas.

With 0.2 seconds left in the game, the Rockets were called for a foul on Kawhi Leonard, who made the two free throws. Instead of winning the game with a four-point lead, the Clippers won by six points.

The six-point cushion helped the LA Clippers cover the spread for the game since they were -5.5 points to start the contest. Fans took to social media to blast the league, the refs and Vegas for the alleged conspiracy since most people likely bet on the Houston Rockets.

One fan commented:

"Lmao Vegas made that call for the Clippers spread that's crazy."

This fan cannot believe that the referee called the foul and hinted at a possible conspiracy:

"The female ref just called a foul so Clippers can cover the spread bc everyone on Rockets."

This fan lost money because of the call:

"The Rockets and Clippers were tied with 29 seconds left on a 5.5 point spread and go on to not cover off a foul called underneath the basket that had to be reviewed with .2 seconds left."

One already had a bad feeling about the Clippers' spread before the game:

"That Rockets/Clippers spread is fishy…"

This Rockets fan doesn't care about the spread but still called out the referees for favoring the Clippers over his team on Friday:

"Hey @NBA you need to tell them Refs to call this Rockets & Clippers y'all calling every foul on da Rockets and none on the Clippers."

James Harden powers LA Clippers to snap losing skid

James Harden of the LA Clippers

The system family came through for the LA Clippers on Friday night against the Houston Rockets. James Harden powered the Clippers to a 106-100 win over this former team at Crypto.com Arena. Harden finished the game with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Kawhi Leonard had a game-high 26 points with eight rebounds and five steals, while Paul George added 23 points and eight rebounds. Russell Westbrook came off the bench but only had eight points in 17 minutes. The win snapped the Clippers' six-game losing skid, as well as the Rockets' six-game winning streak.

