"If the Clippers hire Lil Baby": Paul Pierce hilariously hints James Harden will be revitalized with his rapper best friend on payroll

The LA Clippers haven't been the same since trading for James Harden. They have lost all five games with Harden in the lineup and are on a six-game losing streak.

There are obvious chemistry issues that need to be addressed, as all four players, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Harden, need the ball in their hands to be effective on the court.

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce had an interesting suggestion on how the Clippers might find a way to make things work with Harden.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pierce gives hilarious advice for the Clippers that he sees could be effective.

"I got something that can fix the Clippers. If the Clippers hire Lil Baby as an assistant coach then they're gonna go somewhere," Pierce said on SHOWTIME Basketball. "They need to hire Lil Baby to be an assistant coach."

"He goin' help out with James Harden. He gon' help the chemistry. Just a thought, I'm just saying."

Expand Tweet

It's known that Harden and Lil Baby are good friends and are often seen hanging out together, especially during the offseason. Pierce's jokes could encourage the star guard to try to develop his chemistry with the rest of the group.

There have been suggestions that Harden should come off the bench for the team. The ten-time All-Star has never come off the bench since he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder and it's looking like he isn't willing to do so.

Luckily for the Clippers, Westbrook has volunteered to come off the bench to help the lefty-star develop a chemistry with George and Leonard.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Lost your girl to The Sniper" - James Harden catches stray from Drake in new album 'Scary Hours 3'

Ty Lue admits it's a 'challenge' to coach James Harden and the other stars

Being able to sacrifice for a team is one of the hardest things to do for an established star in the league. For the Clippers, they have four stars, and Ty Lue has found it challenging to get all of them to sacrifice for each other.

According to Lue, coaching James Harden and the other stars has been the most difficult part of his job.

"This is my toughest challenge as a head coach, but I'm up for the task for sure," Lue said. "The biggest thing is getting these guys to sacrifice for guys, whether that's starting the game, finishing the game, shots, touches, who's running pick-and-rolls, and things like that. Getting these guys to sacrifice will be the biggest challenge all season."

Expand Tweet

The Clippers are on a 3-7 record and have found it difficult to win with Harden.

Also read: "Bad news all the way around": Stephen A. Smith questions James Harden's future in the NBA