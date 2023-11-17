"Lost your girl to The Sniper" - James Harden catches stray from Drake in new album 'Scary Hours 3'

Legendary rapper Drake recently dropped an extended catalog of songs from his "For All The Dogs" album and named it "Scary Hours 3." When it comes to Drake, fans can expect a lot of references and subtle jabs directed at a variety of individuals. In this instance, James Harden would be the latest name-drop in a Drake mention.

"She like, 'shh, quiet everybody, the game started. My new boo hoopin' tonight and he said he play at the Garden. He said if I ain't watching, then that n***a ain't startin. She point to the guy that she talkin' 'bout and it's James Harden. Damn, dog. Lost your, lost your girl to The Sniper, huh? 13, good God. I feel for you, bro." [Lyrics from Drake's For All the Dogs]

The lyrics including the James Harden reference can be heard in the "The Shoe Fits" track, where social media is already dissecting every reference involved. According to the lyrics, Drake appears to be referring to this female who happens to have Harden as her new "boo." She was apparently still with another individual until the Clippers star came in, causing the nameless person to lose his partner.

The rapper also references James Harden's #13 jersey number, which dates back to his time playing for the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets. At the same time, he also mentions "he play at the Garden," meaning Madison Square Garden, which is located in New York and is also the location of Brooklyn.

However, the "Garden" reference can also simply mean that he happened to be facing the New York Knicks, which Harden has had a number of memorable performances in his career.

The use of the title "The Sniper" can mean that James Harden is a sniper from 3-point range.

James Harden's relationship with Drake

Harden and Drake are known to be good friends, which is the case with the rapper being part of that circle of connections with some of the most iconic professional athletes. The two have been seen partying together over the years, more specifically recently when they were spotted enjoying themselves in The Hamptons, New York.

In X, @HardensLefty uploaded footage of the Toronto rapper performing onstage alongside James Harden and P.J. Tucker.

According to The Sports Rush's Jeet Pukhrambam, rappers Travis Scott and Meek Mill also made an appearance at the party.