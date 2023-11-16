"Bad news all the way around": Stephen A. Smith questions James Harden's future in the NBA

The LA Clippers have struggled over their first five games with star guard James Harden, going 0-5. This has led some to question Harden’s long-term fit in LA. However, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the former MVP may not have a future in the NBA at all.

During a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith spoke about how Harden is on the decline. He then questioned how much he has left in the tank:

“James Harden is still an All-Star, but he ain’t what he used to be. Now the time has come to ask how much he is really worth and how much does he have left,” Smith said.

Smith pointed out that two of Harden’s former teams, the Houston Rockets (6-3) and the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3), are thriving without him. According to Smith, the teams have benefitted from playing at a faster pace with increased ball movement in the absence of the ball-dominant star.

Smith concluded that between the Clippers’ struggles and the Rockets and Sixers’ success, critics have a lot of ammunition to use against Harden. He then challenged the star guard to do something about it to save his reputation:

“[If] you’re James Harden, it’s bad news all the way around because it's giving people fodder to question your future. What are you gonna do about it, bro? What are you gonna do?”

(7:31 mark below)

Through five games in LA, Harden is averaging 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 47.1% shooting.

James Harden on Clippers’ struggles

LA Clippers star guard James Harden

Following the Clippers’ 111-108 NBA In-Season Tournament loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Harden was asked about LA’s struggles. The former MVP attributed them to his lack of training camp with the team:

“I kept reiterating, I didn’t have a training camp or a preseason, so kind of learning on the fly,” Harden said.

Harden added that he is still working his way into shape after missing the start of the season with the Sixers:

“Also getting myself into James Harden shape. Tonight was definitely another step in the right direction and just keep improving,” Harden said.

Harden will have to acclimate soon if the Clippers (3-7) hope to turn their season around. Their next chance to end their losing streak will come on Friday against the Rockets (6-3).

