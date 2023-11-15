"Joker's not your average big": Shaquille O'Neal calls out Ty Lue's ineffective adjustment to Nikola Jokic by going super small vs Nuggets 

As the LA Clippers lost their sixth consecutive game against the defending champion, Denver Nuggets, Shaquille O'Neal points to Coach Ty Lue for not adjusting to Nikola Jokic by forcing them to go small ball. The Denver Nuggets prevailed over the struggling Clippers, and their record has now improved to 9-2 and on top of the NBA Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic dominated as he had another near-triple double to lead the Denver Nuggets past the Clippers. The Serbian center was able to tally 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists as the team won by only three points, 111-108.

After the game, Inside the NBA crew directed the matchup and Shaquille O'Neal stressed that this loss by the Clippers is on Coach Ty Lue. Shaq said:

"Well his only mistake tonight-- you talked about switching when you have a big-- Joker is not your average big. 'Cause even though you do all those pick-and-roll and you give him on a disadvantage, what are you going to do on the other end? The small ball didn't work."

Shaquille O'Neal also cited that the Clippers like to cram in the game and go to hero ball when things go south.

“They wait till late to come back and they try to hero ball. … That’s now how you win a championship. That’s not how you get better," adds O'Neal.

Nikola Jokic is the front-runner to win his third MVP title

In just the first month of the NBA season, the Denver Nuggets are off to a good start in defending their NBA title, with Nikola Jokic still at the prime of his powers. The two-time league MVP picked it up more when Jamal Murray went down with an injury as he increased his assists mark.

For the first 10 games of the season, Jokic averaged 29.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals. He also had two triple-doubles in the last four games and missed out on a third after tallying nine assists against the Clippers.

So far, the MVP ladder has Nikola Jokic leading the pack followed by reigning MVP Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is third after the Mavericks off to a hot start for the 2023-24 season. He is then followed by Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Denver Nuggets will get tested as they head on to a five-game road trip from November 17 to 24. Among the teams that they will face are the New Orleans Pelicans, OKC Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Houston Rockets.