Lakers fans left stunned as LeBron James explodes for season-high 37 points vs. Rockets: "JORFRAUD WOULD NEVER"

LeBron James exploded for a season-high 37 points in the LA Lakers' 105-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. James continued to prove that he's still at his best despite less than two months away from his 39th birthday. Lakers fans were left stunned by "The King," so much so that some even started taking shots at Michael Jordan.

James finished the game with 37 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals. He went 14-for-19 from the field and hit the game-winning free throw with 1.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 104 when Tari Eason fouled James.

The four-time NBA champ missed the first attempt, but came back to hit the second to give the Lakers a one-point lead. Dillon Brooks had the chance to win the game at the buzzer, but he missed. The Lakers improved to 8-6 for the season and climbed to sixth in the Western Conference standings.

LA Lakers fans were happy that the team has started winning games again after a slow start to the season. They will have to thank LeBron James, who has been among the best players in the league this season. One fan is convinced that James is the greatest player of all time and not Michael Jordan.

"GOAT, JORFRAUD WOULD NEVER," the fan wrote.

This fan went a different route and took a shot at Kevin Durant and his fans:

"Like I said to the KD fans earlier Lebron James is still better than Durant."

LeBron's biggest fan, Nick Wright, had this to say:

"Doing the previously incomprehensible so often that we are all already mostly numb to it."

NBA insider @CuffsTheLegend made a bold claim about "The King":

"I'm still taking a healthy LeBron James over ANYBODY in a 7 game series. ANYBODY!"

This fan reminded everyone that James is five points away from 39,000 points:

"LeBron James is officially 5 points away from becoming the first and only player in NBA History to have 39k+ points. We are going to witness history next game."

LeBron James scored 35+ points in back-to-back games

As mentioned above, LeBron James had 37 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the LA Lakers' victory over the Houston Rockets. It was his second consecutive game wherein he scored 35 points or more. He had 35 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

While it's great for his legacy, James is doing something that might not be sustainable for the long term. He might be in shape and more durable than most 38-year-old athletes, but he will need to pace himself if he wants to help the Lakers the entire season. They are still dependent on him to win games and he'll be too tired come playoff time.

