Is Khris Middleton playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Looking at 3x All-Star's status for Game 4 (April 28)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is listed as probable. He could play on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers for Game 4 of the first round.

The Bucks are down 2-1 in the series against the Pacers. With the number of injuries the team has faced in this series, its back is against the wall. With Giannis Antetokounmpo already out with a calf strain, the Bucks suffered another blow when Damian Lillard went down with the injury in Game 3.

Given the severity of the injury, the Bucks would have to play without Lillard for Game 4, or maybe the series. Lillard was seen with walking boots after the Game 3 overtime loss to the Pacers. He hurt his ankle in the first quarter of the game but returned to the court quickly. However, according to Lillard, he injured his Achilles tendon late in the game.

With both superstar players probably out for Game 4, the Pacers would try to push the lead to 3-1.

What happened to Khris Middleton?

Khris Middleton has been coping with a right ankle sprain since Game 2 against the Pacers. He sustained the injury when he accidentally stepped on Pacers’ forward Pasacal Siakam’s foot during a play in the first quarter. Although he exited the game, he soon returned from the locker room.

He didn’t have an impressive Game 2, scoring only 15 points in 36 minutes. He shot 42.9 from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line. Middleton sat out during team practice before Game 3 against the Pacers. However, he eventually played the game and scored 42 points in the loss, a game-high.

This is the second time in this month that Middleton has been dealing with an injury. Earlier this month, he was down with a blow to his face. New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein had fallen on Middleton’s back.

Khris Middleton stat vs Indiana Pacers

Khris Middleton has played 40 games against the Indiana Pacers in the regular season. He has averaged 17.0 points 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Of these 40 games, he played two against the Pacers as a Detroit Piston player.

However, the Bucks forward has played only three games against the Pacers in the playoffs this season. He averaged 26.7 points on shooting over 54% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc. His highest score came in the Game 3 loss on Friday. Middleton scored 42 points, almost winning the game for the Bucks.

