"Is this some kind of weird makeup call for the Draymond flagrant 2??? THIS IS A JOKE!" - Skip Bayless questions controversial Dillon Brooks Flagrant 2 foul in Game 2 in the aftermath of Draymond Green's ejection

Skip Bayless has reacted to Dillon Brooks' ejection during the Memphis Grizzlies' 106-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Brooks was ejected after a Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II on Tuesday. He was sent off within the first three minutes of action.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Dillon Brooks ejected after this hard foul on GPII Dillon Brooks ejected after this hard foul on GPII 😳 https://t.co/SOPdOJFXow

Brooks was seen taking a massive windup swing in an attempt to stop Payton from scoring at the rim. Considering the fact that the Warriors guard was fouled by Ja Morant earlier, the action was deemed excessive.

After Brooks made clean contact with the entirety of Payton's head, the referees deemed that there was no play on the ball.

While many agreed that this was the right call to make, Skip Bayless had other things to say. Enraged by the state of the calls in the series, he began his rant on Twitter:

"What??!!! Absurd!!! That was barely a flagrant 1. Now Dillon Brooks is ejected??? Iis this some kind of weird makeup call for the Draymond Green flagrant 2??? This is a joke. I didn't want Draymond ejected, let alone this travesty."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless WHAT??!!! ABSURD!!! THAT WAS BARELY A FLAGRANT 1. NOW DILLON BROOKS IS EJECTED??? IS THIS SOME KIND OF WEIRD MAKEUP CALL FOR THE DRAYMOND FLAGRANT 2??? THIS IS A JOKE. I DIDN'T WANT DRAYMOND EJECTED, LET ALONE THIS TRAVESTY. WHAT??!!! ABSURD!!! THAT WAS BARELY A FLAGRANT 1. NOW DILLON BROOKS IS EJECTED??? IS THIS SOME KIND OF WEIRD MAKEUP CALL FOR THE DRAYMOND FLAGRANT 2??? THIS IS A JOKE. I DIDN'T WANT DRAYMOND EJECTED, LET ALONE THIS TRAVESTY.

Bayless made a direct reference to the Draymond Green-Brandon Clarke incident in Game 1. The call resulted in Green being ejected in the first half of the game, and several players and fans were enraged by the decision.

Suggesting that the flagrant 2 on Brooks was a makeup call for the ejection sustained by Green, Bayless directly drew attention to the poor state of refereeing in the series.

While the series was always going to be a physical one given the intensity of playoff basketball, the games have seen some interesting calls to say the least.

Skip Bayless addressed the physicality of the Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies series

Ja Morant scores off a dunk against the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies has emerged as one of the most physical Western Conference matchups.

Starting off with the intensity in Game 1 itself, both teams have played with ferocity. While the Grizzlies are known for their intimidating and physical style of play, the Warriors haven't backed away from the contest in the slightest.

With neither side backing down when it comes to hustle, the resulting frustration has culminated in some aggressive fouls and plays.

In this regard, the ejections suffered by Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green seem a bit out of place. In both cases, neither player had recorded personal fouls prior to their ejection, nor had they played enough to see frustration build up.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I don't wanna see this in the playoffs. You could argue Draymond is the key piece, the guts and glue. I don't want him ejected." — @RealSkipBayless @RealSkipBayless doesn't like that Draymond's foul was a flagrant 2:"I don't wanna see this in the playoffs. You could argue Draymond is the key piece, the guts and glue. I don't want him ejected." — .@RealSkipBayless doesn't like that Draymond's foul was a flagrant 2:"I don't wanna see this in the playoffs. You could argue Draymond is the key piece, the guts and glue. I don't want him ejected." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/ylIBmsDUpn

While the nature of the foul is undeniably flagrant, perhaps Skip Bayless has a point when he addressed the severity of it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh