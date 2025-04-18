Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Mavs superstar's availability (Apr. 18)

Klay Thompson is expected to play when the Dallas Mavericks look to lock up the 8th seed on Friday. The 4x NBA champion was not listed in the team's updated injury report ahead of their 2025 NBA Play-In showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Thompson was a key contributor in the Mavericks' 12-106 win over the Sacramento Kings earlier in the Play-In Tournament. The veteran forward finished with 23 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He caught fire in the second quarter dropping 16 points to help Dallas put the brakes on the Kings. His availability is a massive boost for the Mavs as they now have an in-form forward to make a solid impact on both ends of the floor.

Klay Thompson makes feelings known on making up for dismal play-in effort from last season

Klay Thompson's last Play-In game was a forgettble one as the then-Golden State Warriors star had a forgettable outing. It was a dismal zero point outing, and Thompson expressed relief this time around.

"It did feel good to exorcise those demons in here. Man! I wasn't going to define myself off one bad shooting night," said Thompson. "I mean, I've had some of the greatest shooting nights in the history of the game. So even someone in my caliber can go 0-for. ... I try to not even think about that, but at times you do because you're human. But you just keep going out there and do what you love."

The Mavs will hope that Thompson can keep up his solid form going when they play the Grizzlies and look to make the playoffs. With Kyrie Irving ruled out for the season, much depends on Thompson and Davis as they look to get past Ja Morant and Co. to book the 8th seed.

