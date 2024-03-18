Is Kobe Bryant's 2000 Lakers championship ring up for auction? Closer look at the iconic memorabilia

Four years following Kobe Bryant's passing, his 2000 NBA Championship ring is being auctioned by the GoldIn's Auctions as part of their March Elite Sports Auction.

Originally gifted by Bryant to his father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, who also played in the NBA from 1975 to 1983, the 14k-40 diamond ring has attracted considerable attention, garnering 13 bids and reaching a value of $94,000.

The ring is Kobe Bryant's first of five NBA championships, a huge milestone for the Black Mamba early in his 20-year career.

Kobe Bryant's stats in the 1999-2000 NBA season, playoffs and finals

The 1999-2000 NBA season marks Kobe Bryant's fourth season in the NBA. At just 21 years old, he had earned his second NBA All-Star Game appearance and showcased a memorable battle with Michael Jordan.

Bryant averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 66 games during the regular season. His season-high in scoring was at 40 points against Chris Webber and Jason William's Sacramento Kings with the Lakers winning by three points in the Staples Center, 109-103.

During the playoffs, the Lakers were able to earn the top seed in the NBA Western Conference after finishing the season with a 67-15 record. Kobe Bryant had similar numbers with 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 22 playoff matches.

In the NBA Western Conference playoffs, the Lakers went through the Sacramento Kings in five games during the first round, the Phoenix Suns in five as well in the second, and the Portland Trail Blazers in a memorable seven-game series.

The 2000 NBA Finals featured the LA Lakers taking on Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers which they won, 4-2. Bryant contributed 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in six games. His best performance was during Game 4 when he went clutch in a double-overtime matchup tallying 28 points, five rebounds, and two blocks.