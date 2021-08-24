5 most incredible moments of Reggie Miller's NBA career

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who is celebrating his 56th birthday on Tuesday, provided many memorable moments in the NBA to fans and opponents alike. The 56-year-old was one of the most hated New York Knicks foes during his heydays, but he relished not just the competition but also the villain role wherever he went.

Regardless of the 'enemies' he formed during his playing days, Miller, with his competitive nature and colorful personality, eventually endeared himself to fans and cities across the NBA landscape.

During his career, Reggie Miller averaged 18.2 points, three rebounds and three assists, but it was his ability to come through in the clutch that made him an icon.

Reggie Miller and his NBA heroics

There are few players in NBA history who have truly captivated fans both in the stands and in their homes quite like Reggie Miller did. The Indiana Pacers became an Eastern Conference powerhouse during the late 1990s and early 2000s, thanks to Miller's exploits.

Miller’s heroics were some of the most memorable, as his clutch performances cemented his entry in the Hall of Fame. On that note, here's a look at five of Reggie Miller’s most indelible moments:

#5 57 points against the Charlotte Hornets

One of the best moments of Reggie Miller’s career happened on November 28, 1992 when he scored a career-high 57 points against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Indiana Pacers star was red hot that night, swishing 16 of his 29 field goals (with 4-of-11 from the three) and making 21 of his 23 free throws to record his highest points total in an NBA game.

After Reggie Miller made his first shot, it was a portent of things to come. He did his damage, not against a cellar-dweller, but against a Hornets team that was a playoff contender with Muggsy Bogues, Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning on the roster.

Miller’s ability to free himself with his constant movement without the ball was in full display in this game as his Pacers defeated Charlotte 134-122.

#4 Game-winner over Michael Jordan

Anytime you score a game-winner against Michael Jordan in a playoff game, it almost automatically ranks on top of your career-high achievements.

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, with the Chicago Bulls ahead by one point, 94-93 with 2.9 seconds remaining, Reggie Miller escaped Michael Jordan’s defense during an inbound play as he received a pass at the three-point line. Miller then calmly swished home the 3-pointer to give the Indiana Pacers a 96-94 lead and the win.

In an episode of 'The Last Dance', the Bulls’ documentary that was released in 2020, Reggie Miller admitted that he pushed Jordan in order to get himself free.

“I just went right to his chest and lightly...lightly...lightly shoved him a little bit to create that space,” Miller said. “And the rest is history.”

