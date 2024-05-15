Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest injury update for Celtics center on Game 5 (May 15)

The Boston Celtics are just one game away from advancing to the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals and they would welcome help coming from Kristaps Porzingis in a possible closeout game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 5 of this best-of-seven series takes place at the TD Garden on May 15.

In the latest injury report from the Boston Celtics, Porzingis is still on the injured list due to his calf injury and is not expected to suit up tonight. His expected return to the active roster will be late May, which would mean right at the tail end of the conference finals in case they advance.

In the meantime, Al Horford has been starting at center for the Celtics and he gets to split time with Luke Kornet coming off the bench.

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis?

Throughout his NBA career, Kristaps Porzingis has been perceived as an injury-prone player but he came into the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat on the active list.

However, during Game 4 of their first-round series against the Miami Heat, the Latvian center had to sit out the rest of the game after logging in 13 minutes of playing time.

He was then diagnosed with a calf injury that sidelined him for the next five games, including the first four games in their current series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On May 13, the seven-foot-three big man was seen taking shots on the basketball court, showing some progress.

When active with the Boston Celtics in the 2023–24 season, Porzingis averages 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. He shoots 37.5% beyond the three-point line and 51.6% of his field goals.

Kristaps Porzingis stats vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have faced each other three times during the regular season and Kristaps Porzingis played in all games. The Celtics managed to win two games, both in December 2023, while their most recent battle in March 2024 resulted in a loss.

KP has tallied a double-double once during a win with 21 points and 10 boards. His highest-scoring performance was 24 points, along with nine rebounds, three blocks and three assists, but that came after their recent loss in March.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 5?

The Boston Celtics will look to punch an early ticket to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals by attempting to close their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5, slated to happen on May 15 at the TD Garden.

TNT has television broadcast rights and they share the online livestream with NBA League Pass subscribers.