Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Celtics center's availability (Mar. 12)

The Boston Celtics will square off against the OKC Thunder in a highly anticipated regular season matchup on Wednesday. Kristaps Porzingis' participation in the game remains uncertain as he is listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report due to a non-Covid illness.

The star center has missed the defending champions' last six games due to the same issue. While there was optimism about his return, the one-time champion stated on Monday that he is still battling a viral illness, which has yet to be fully identified.

"I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven't been able to fully identify yet," Porzingis tweeted. "I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strenght to help this team. Thanks for support and Im hoping for a healthy return soon."

Kristaps Porzingis last played on February 26 when the Celtics faced off against the Detroit Pistons. In that game, he logged 26 minutes, finishing with 11 points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals, shooting 4 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Availability has been a significant issue for Porzingis this season as he has missed 33 games for the Celtics. He has appeared in only 32 games, but despite his extended absence, Boston has consistently won. The team currently holds second place in the Western Conference standings with a 47-18 record.

Where to watch OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics?

The OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics game will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 12, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Thunder vs. Celtics game will be broadcast live on ESPN, NBCS-BOS (local) and FDSOK (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

