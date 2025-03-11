Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update: Celtics star reveals cause of extended absence, citing viral illness 

Amid his unexpectedly prolonged absence, Boston Celtics star center Kristaps Porzingis provided an update on the unidentified viral illness he's been battling.

Porzingis last played during Boston's 117-97 road loss to the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 26. His status has ranged from doubtful to questionable leading into the following six contests, with him routinely being downgraded to out.

The Celtics have only described Porzingis' setback as a "non-Covid illness." However, the 7-foot-2 big man took to X/Twitter on Monday to provide fans with an additional mostly positive update, noting that his exact ailment remains a mystery.

"I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven't been able to fully identify yet," Porzingis wrote. "I am recovering and getting better, but still working my way back to full strength to help this team. Thanks for (your) support, and I'm hoping for a healthy return soon."

While Kristaps Porzingis' return timeline remains uncertain, he appears likely to miss at least a few more outings as he recovers and returns to game shape.

According to Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, Porzingis is working diligently at Boston's practice facility to speed up his recovery.

"He's coming into the facility every day trying to get shots up, sweat it out. He's just not feeling well," Mazzulla said last week. "He is working to get back."

Through 32 appearances, Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.6 blocks and 2.4 3-pointers per game, shooting 47.4%.

Boston (47-18) resumes play on Wednesday when it hosts the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder (53-12).

How has Boston fared without Kristaps Porzingis this season?

The Celtics are no stranger to playing without Kristaps Porzingis, as the oft-injured center has frequently been in and out of their lineup. This includes his 17-game absence to begin the season after undergoing offseason left ankle surgery.

However, Boston hasn't skipped a beat through 33 games without the stretch five, going 27-6. That marks a sizable improvement upon its 20-12 record with Porzingis.

So, the Celtics will likely take their time bringing Porzingis back. According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the team is "using the situation to help the injury-prone big man get an extended rest."

