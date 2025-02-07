Is Kyle Kuzma playing tonight against Hawks? Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo's running mate's Bucks debut explored (Feb. 7)

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Atlanta Hawks in a regular season matchup on Friday, but Kyle Kuzma's availability remains uncertain. There is no official confirmation on when he will make his debut for the team.

Milwaukee officially announced Kuzma’s acquisition on Thursday, following a trade that sent Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards. The one-time NBA champion now joins forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo, adding depth to the Bucks' roster.

The 6-foot-9 forward last played on Monday when the Wizards faced the Charlotte Hornets. While he is not dealing with any injuries, his debut timeline remains unclear, with more details expected on game day.

Before the trade, Kuzma appeared in 32 games for Washington this season, averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 42.0% from the field, including 28.1% from beyond the arc.

Kyle Kuzma stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

Kyle Kuzma has an impressive track record against the Atlanta Hawks. In 19 career games against the Eastern Conference opponent, the star forward has averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field, including 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Earlier this season, while playing for the Washington Wizards, Kuzma faced the Hawks twice and delivered standout performances in both matchups. In their first meeting, he posted an all-round stat line of 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. In the second contest, the former Lakers forward followed up with another strong outing, recording 24 points, nine rebounds and one assist.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 7, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Hawks game will be broadcast live on FDSSE (local) and FDSWI (local) while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

