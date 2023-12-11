Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest injury update for All-Star guard (Dec. 11)

Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. The Mavericks will hope to continue their winning streak. However, they face a stern test as Irving will not play tonight. The All-Star guard sustained a right heel contusion in Friday's 125-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The incident occurred during the second quarter. Irving got fouled by Duop Reith and fell to the floor. Dallas' backup center Dwight Powell inadvertently fell on Irving's leg, which caused the All-Star guard's injury. Irving grimaced in pain but made his free throws and exited the game. Irving didn't return.

The broadcast announcers said he left the arena in a wheelchair. But Mavs' coach, Jason Kidd, said he was still in the building. Irving gave an update of his own on 'X,' saying he felt better and would be fine after several fans showed grave concern, fearing he could be out for long.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 17 appearances. He is shooting 47.1%, including 38.4% from 3 and 90.3% from the free throw line. Irving has missed four games before Monday's contest against the Grizzlies due to a left foot injury.

Kyrie Irving's injury leaves Dallas Mavericks depleted

Kyrie Irving's injury has depleted the injury-plagued Dallas Mavericks further. The Mavericks will also be without Josh Green, Grant Williams and Maxi Kleber. The Mavericks have added some depth, but apart from Kleber, Irving, Green and Williams have been key contributors.

That leaves the Mavericks with a limited rotation. Dallas will have to rely on Seth Curry, Dante Exum and Richaun Holmes to provide adequate support in the rotation. They did that well in the last game.

Exum, in particular, stood out. Playing in Green's starting position, he scored 23 points, grabbed six boards and dished seven assists, shooting 9-of-15, including two-of-two from 3.

Meanwhile, Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and blocks each. He played 39 minutes, contributing well on both ends. Curry had a limited role but was efficient in his 18 minutes, finishing with a box +/- of +14. He scored seven points, shooting two triples. Luka Doncic will likely shoulder the most burden following Kyrie Irving's injury.

The four-time All-Star is having a remarkable season, averaging 31.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.6 assists, shooting on 49/48/76 splits. He isn't new to being the sole star, so the Mavericks should sustain their form against weaker opponents in Irving's absence.