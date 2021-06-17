Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

Since Kyrie Irving went out with an ankle injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, there has been speculation about the point guard's availability for the rest of the series.

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets in Game 6 tonight at the Fiserv Forum, so fans are curious to learn about Irving's status for this highly anticipated clash.

Will Kyrie Irving play in Game 6 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Eastern Conference semi-finals series?

According to trusted NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets are preparing for the possibility that Kyrie Irving may not feature in the remaining games of their series against the Bucks.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash also ruled out the star point guard's participation in Game 6. He said that Irving wouldn't even travel with the team, as he will continue his rehabilitation.

Kyrie Irving remains out for Game 6 between the Nets and Bucks, Steve Nash says. The plan is for Irving to stay back in Brooklyn and get treatment. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 16, 2021

Irving was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after he exited Game 4 midway through the second quarter after an apparent injury. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star went down hard after scoring on a layup that involved Giannis Antetokounmpo accidentally coming up in his landing space.

Kyrie Irving is an important cog in the Brooklyn Nets' setup. He took a pivotal role in being the team's primary playmaker after James Harden's hamstring injury in Game 1. Irving has averaged 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in the postseason, but he is set to be a big miss for championship contenders Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving appeared to roll his ankle while landing on the foot of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Irving limped to the locker room on his own. pic.twitter.com/CTxMM9s4nq — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 13, 2021

Following an injury setback to Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets ended up playing James Harden in Game 5 of the series. Harden played 45 minutes out of a possible 48 but looked nowhere near healthy. However, Steve Nash's team managed to win the game, thanks to Kevin Durant's 49 point, 15 rebound and ten-assist performance helped the Nets prevail 114-108.

The Brooklyn Nets will need another monstrous outing from Durant and the supporting cast in Kyrie Irving's absence to close out the series 4-2 and move on to the Eastern Conference finals, where they will face either the Atlanta Hawks or the Philadelphia 76ers.

