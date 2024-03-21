Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on former NBA champion's status (March 21)

Kyrie Irving will play on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. The former NBA champion isn't on the Dallas Mavericks injury report. Irving has endured an injury-riddled season, missing 22 games, but has been healthy over the last few weeks.

He enters Thursday's home contest having made 20 consecutive appearances. The Mavericks have gone 14-6 in this stretch. Irving has averaged 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists on 52/41/94 splits since returning from injury.

What happened to Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving's most recent injury was a thumb sprain, which he sustained on Jan. 22 against the Boston Celtics. He missed six consecutive games after that. Irving's previous ailments to his heel and foot contributed to his other 16 absences. The Mavericks have gone 11-11 without their star guard.

Kyrie Irving stats vs. Utah Jazz

Irving has averaged 24.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 5.7 apg in 21 outings against the Utah Jazz. He's 9-12 against them.

Irving only had 14 points on 42.9% shooting when the Mavericks last met the Jazz on Jan. 1 in a 127-90 blowout loss in Salt Lake City. He had nine rebounds and four assists, but it didn't mean much, as the Jazz steamrolled past the then-underperforming Mavs.

Irving and the Mavericks are in a much better rhythm and form entering Thursday's contest, having won six of their last seven games. The five-time NBA All-Star has been in tremendous form, averaging 24/5/6 on 51.2% shooting.

How to watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks?

WFAA / UniMas 49 and KJZZ will broadcast the Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks game live. Fans outside local regions can catch the action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET at the Mabericks' homecourt, the American Airlines Center.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be among the marquee players to watch from the Mavs, while Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton will lead Utah's charge.

The Jazz enter this contest with a 29-40 record, good for 13th in the West. They have lost 10 of their last 13 games and are on a three-game winning-losing streak. Utah is seemingly headed for another lottery finish despite showing promise midway through the season.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 40-29, seventh in the West. Dallas aims to qualify as a top-six seed in the playoffs and avoid the play-in tournament. Every game is a must-win for the Western Conference playoff contender, as it faces stiff competition for the sixth seed from the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

