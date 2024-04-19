Is Lakers owner running for President In 2024 Election? Closer look at Jeanie Buss' brother's business empire & future plans

The co-owner of the LA Lakers has reportedly announced his campaign to enter the 2024 US elections. Johnny Buss, brother of the more well-known Jeanie Buss, will enter politics as an independent candidate in the presidential election.

According to sources, Buss aims to provide a "fresh perspective into the political arena." Additionally, his desire to be the country's next president is because he wants to help the next generation.

Buss made his announcement recently, along with a website that touches on what his plans are for the future. However, he only mentioned a few of his goals for the future.

"I envision an America that leads with compassion, innovation, and most of all integrity. An America where racial equity is not just an ideal, but a lived reality for every citizen. Where our policies reflect our commitment to the planet, and where education opens doors to futures bright with promise," Buss said on his website.

Buss will go up against the current president Joe Biden and the 45th president, Donald Trump.

Based on his website, Buss seeks to prioritize education, which is a step in helping the next generation. Additionally, racial injustices will also be part of his campaign as he aims to fix the problems around them.

Looking at Johnny Buss' ownership stake with the Lakers and other business ventures

As the firstborn of the former owner, Buss was involved in sports ownership early on. He started his career as an executive for the Los Angeles Lazers, a team in the Major Indoor Soccer League. Following that, he was appointed by his father as president of the LA Sparks when the WNBA started in 1996.

Buss was with the team when they won the championship in 2001 and 2002. His stint with the Sparks lasted for a decade, after he resigned in 2006. He stepped away from being in the sports industry and founded Musester.com, a social networking site for artists.

He returned to the sports industry as the Lakers' executive vice president of strategic development in 2013. Through all this, he was still a part-owner of the Lakers, with 66% controlling ownership. After his father, former Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss, passed away in the same year, his shares were passed on to his six children.

Other than his involvement with the NBA team, not much is known about Buss. He had other business ventures aside from being in the sports industry. He purchased The Ice House, one of the oldest comedy clubs in the country. It was forced to be closed a few months later due to the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened in 2023.

