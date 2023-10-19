Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest injury update from Charlotte Hornets (Oct. 19)

LaMelo Ball is recovering from a fractured ankle, which limited him to 36 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season. LaMelo has played in all three of the Hornets' preseason games thus far, as he continues his recovery. The Hornets are scheduled to face the Boston Celtics on October 19.

At the time of writing, LaMelo is expected to suit up against Boston. The budding superstar hasn't missed a preseason game yet and Steve Clifford is likely trying to improve LaMelo's fitness before the new NBA season. He must also develop some on-court chemistry with Brandon Miller, who was taken second overall in the NBA draft.

Charlotte could face Boston's full-strength lineup. Joe Mazzulla utilized his best rotation against the New York Knicks and the contest against Charlotte will be Boston's final preseason game. LaMelo Ball could find himself facing Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. The Celtics backcourt is a daunting prospect on both sides of the floor.

In his first three preseason games, Ball is averaging 15 points, 4.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. His versatile production will be integral to the Hornets' chances of success in the upcoming season. So far, LaMelo has been partnered by Terry Rozier in Charlotte's backcourt and will likely share the court with him throughout the season.

Steve Clifford believes LaMelo Ball can become the best guard in the NBA

Steve Clifford and the Charlotte Hornets front office believe LaMelo Ball can become the elite guard in the NBA. LaMelo's ability to score across three levels, dictate an offense, and rebound at a high rate separate him from most other guards in the NBA.

Clifford's comments came via an interview with HoopsHype, where he discussed LaMelo's potential with Michael Scotto. The Hornets head coach also noted how LaMelo's recovery from his fractured ankle has been encouraging over the past few weeks.

"He just got cleared," Clifford said. "He’s only been doing contact for about two and a half weeks. We’re being a little bit careful with him right now. He was great this summer with his treatment, with his rehab, with what he did in the weight room, and what he was able to do on the court.

"I think, obviously, our vision for him (Ball) is to be the elite point guard in the league or one of the two or three best point guards in the league, which he obviously has the talent to do. He has the work ethic to do it."

LaMelo will need to prove his injury struggles are behind him. If the fourth-year guard can improve on his sophomore season, another All-Star selection likely awaits him. It all starts with the work he puts in during preseason and training camp. So far, things have looked good.