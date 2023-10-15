"Inmates is a better term" - Coach Steve Clifford describing Hornets as 'good team' has NBA fans reacting hilariously

Off-court issues have been part of the Charlotte Hornets recently, despite the 2023-24 NBA season around the corner. Fans have noticed how involved many of the team's players are in having off-court problems. Still, their head coach hasn't lost hope in them.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford shared his optimism about the team's roster. According to him, Charlotte has a great squad this year. Despite Miles Bridges' off-court issues with domestic violence, James Bouknight was found unconscious with a firearm, and Kai Jones being waived after publicly requesting a trade, Clifford still sees something in the team.

"We have a good team," the head coach said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After seeing this, fans quickly made fun of Clifford's statement. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions from fans.

This fan compared the players to those people doing time in jail.

"Inmates is a better term."

Expand Tweet

Here's one boldly predicting the team to win 25 games.

"this gonna be the coldest 25 win team in history"

Expand Tweet

And here's one reminding everyone about Bridges' current situation.

"Who’s going to tell him about miles"

Expand Tweet

Here are the rest of the fan reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Charlotte wasn't able to add anyone significant in the offseason. The only major change they made was when they waived Jones. Still, fans hope the team will be able to move on from their tanking image this season. Hopefully, the off-court issues won't be able to affect them heavily as they try to win games this time around.

You might also be interested in reading this: “Him so fine”: $48,000,000 Hornets star PJ Washington’s girlfriend Alisah Chanel expresses admiration for him

Health is key to the Charlotte Hornets' bid to make the playoffs

Last season, the Hornets only had 27 wins, which led them to having the second pick in this year's draft. For this season, the team will try to at least make it to the Play-In Tournament. But one thing that they'll have to keep an eye out for is their player's health.

In the past season, we saw players like LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward miss out on a lot of games for the team due to injuries. With the team missing key players, their goal of making it to the postseason was quickly shot down.

During the 2021-22 season, the team was able to capture 43 wins. That wasn't enough to get them to qualify for the playoffs, but it led them in the right direction. Also, Ball was able to play 75 games that season and earn his first All-Star selection.

As long as the stars are healthy, the team will be able to make a significant impact in the league. Given that no key player left the team, their chemistry will most likely be the one doing the work for them as well.

Also read: Watch: Hornets' bench goes berserk as Brandon Miller throws down high-flying dunk on Daniel Gattford, ends up being offensive foul