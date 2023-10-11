"End of an error" - Fans are roasting Kai Jones as Hornets waive him after viral 'erratic behavior' video antics

The Charlotte Hornets have waived young center Kai Jones after he requested a trade publicly this week, the team announced on Twitter. After finding out about the roster update, fans share their hilarious reactions, making fun of Jones, on Twitter.

Jones is now free to join any team. His trade request on social media may be subject to a $150,000 fine from the NBA. Now, he won't be thinking about dealing with that anytime soon.

With the news of him getting waived, fans didn't filter what they had to say about the former first-round pick. Here are some of the best reactions.

Jones, the No. 19 pick in 2021 out of Texas, will have a difficult time looking for a new team. Although he is young, he hasn't had any significant moments in his career. During his two years with the Hornets, he only averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks. Teams might be hesitant to sign him, even though he's shown signs of growth on the court.

His activity on social media might be a disadvantage. But he can still prove teams wrong as long as he's given a chance to show it on the court.

Three teams that could pursue Kai Jones

Now that Kai Jones has been waived, there could be a few teams that might be interested in adding him to their roster. Even though he could be a handful on social media, he still brings something on the basketball court.

Here are three teams that could sign the young big man.

#3, Chicago Bulls

While the Chicago Bulls have solid centers in Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond, it won't hurt to add another big man to their list of centers. Adding Kai Jones as the third-string center will help him learn from some of the league's best centers.

To be mentored by Vooch and Drummond might be the key to unlocking Jones' potential and he could become a starting caliber center.

#2, OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder boasts a great group of young guys, where Jones could flourish. With the youth that the team has, he could get tons of opportunities to play and develop his skills.

Jones can also be a great backup center behind Chet Holmgren.

#1, Golden State Warriors

Small ball has always been a part of the Golden State Warriors' success. However, as their stars start to age, adding a youthful big man could take some load off their shoulders.

Now that Chris Paul is with the team, the Warriors could add Jones as a threat in the pick-and-roll. That could unlock his hidden potential, similar to how DeAndre Jordan's was revealed.

Also read: "Is he all there, mentally?" - 11-year NBA veteran calls out Kai Jones after he publicly demands trade from Hornets