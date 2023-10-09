Is Kai Jones getting traded from Hornets? Looking at rumors of Charlotte star's knee-jerk reaction to viral video

Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones has been active on social media the past few weeks, even posting a video that caused a buzz all over the internet. Now, he’s given an update on what he wants with his current team, as he’s requested to be traded from the Hornets.

After a series of bothering posts from social media, the young center has finally made a decision. The center for the Hornets has officially requested a trade out of Charlotte. It was confirmed that Jones’ request, which he posted on social media, wasn’t a fluke.

Jones posted his request on X

He made sure that people got the idea that he was serious. He even reposted the one that was posted from NBACentral’s account on X.

Jones reposting his trade request

Prior to requesting a trade, Jones went live on Instagram. During that session, he was accused of being under the influence of something. He had too much energy, which gave the idea that he was on something. Fans also thought that it could be the reason why he had the idea to request a trade.

Watch a clip of Jones’ controversial livestream below.

After the video went viral, he confirmed that he wasn’t intoxicated during the session. Now, most people think that he had too much energy at the time, which resulted in him producing such content.

The 6-foot-11 center is entering his third season in the league. Last season, he averaged 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.3 assists. It wasn’t much of a huge improvement from him. But Jones is confident that he’ll have a great year if given the opportunity.

Kai Jones could get fined

Players often make their trade requests known to the team’s front office first. However, Kai Jones thought of a unique way of letting his team know his intentions. As he publicly made his request, Jones should start to brace himself to potentially receive a fine for what he did.

As per the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), anyone requesting a trade by publicly announcing it first could be in trouble. For Jones, he could receive a $150,000 fine for his actions. On top of that, the league may decide if he could get suspended as well.

"Any player who publicly expresses a desire to be traded to another team shall be subject to a fine and/or suspension. The maximum fine that may be imposed by the NBA on a player pursuant to the foregoing shall be $150,000."

Kai Jones could get punished by the NBA

We’ll have to wait until the league decides whether or not to punish the young center.

