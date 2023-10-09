"Is he all there, mentally?" - 11-year NBA veteran calls out Kai Jones after he publicly demands trade from Hornets

Charlotte Hornets big man Kai Jones surprised the league after publicly requesting a trade through X (formerly Twitter). This came after a series of surprising social media activities, which caused fans to get concerned about his well-being. One of the people who shared their concern is fellow NBA player Terrence Ross.

It's unclear whether Ross was genuinely concerned about his fellow NBA player for publicly requesting a trade. On Instagram, he asked in the comments section about Jones' well-being, especially his mental state. The two had an exchange, with the NBA veteran seemingly getting the last laugh.

"Is he all there, mentally?" Ross asked.

"I'm the greatest of all time check my highlights," Jones replied.

"so no," the 2013 Slam Dunk Contest winner commented.

Terrence Ross calls out Jones

The two don't have a history of bad blood on the court. But the exchange appeared as though Ross was just concerned at first. When he received the reply from the man himself, he decided to troll the young center. So far, Jones hasn't replied to it, and it looks like he won't be responding to the veteran wingman soon.

The Hornets still haven't released a statement about their plans with Jones. Last season, he averaged 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.3 assists while playing for 12 minutes a game. The 22-year-old center is looking forward to having an opportunity to showcase his skills on the court.

Kai Jones is using social media to get out of Charlotte

Kai Jones' trade request isn't his first bizarre social media activity. Prior to that, there had been a series of questionable posts on social media from the young center. His posts have drawn interest and concern from fans and even the Hornets. According to sources, the team has raised their eyebrows regarding his actions.

One of his notable moments on social media was when he had a livestream, and he started dancing out of control. Jones was visibly sweaty and was saying random stuff to the camera. Many accused him of being intoxicated at that point, but he assured everyone that he was clean after the live session.

Additionally, his posts on X (formerly Twitter) were questioned by fans as well. He continued to show his followers weird posts, making it seem like he had no control. A series of posts where he was talking about how he was the greatest of all time got fans to question his actions.

Now, his social media activity would get him into trouble as well and he could get fined for publicly demanding a trade.

