"Nah bros off the perc 30": NBA fans in shambles as Kai Jones continues his social media rampage, trashing fan on Instagram

In the 2021 NBA draft, Kai Jones was selected 19th overall by the New York Knicks and was immediately traded to the Charlotte Hornets. During his rookie season, he played over 21 games for the Hornets and averaged 1.0 points per game (64.3% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range).

His sophomore season saw more playing time as he played in 46 games during the season and averaged 3.4 ppg (55.8% shooting, including 21.1% from 3-point range) and 2.7 rpg.

However, he has been trending as of late on social media following his recent Instagram post where he appeared to be sweating and even speaking quickly. According to a New York Post article by Ryan Glasspiegel, Jones denied being under the influence.

Recently, an NBA fan had an interesting interaction with Kai Jones via Instagram chat.

WARNING: Offensive language below

The screenshot of the conversation, sure enough, garnered a number of reactions from NBA fans, especially considering the perception with Jones lately.

"Nah bros off the perc 30."

It is yet to be determined what course of action the Charlotte Hornets are going to take following Kai Jones' recent social media activities.

Kai Jones' complicated situation with the Charlotte Hornets

Following Jones' social media activities, Charlotte Observer's Roderick Boone talked about the complicated nature of Kai Jones' relationship with the Charlotte Hornets.

Additionally, Hornets coach Steve Clifford gave a brief comment on the situation.

"We are aware of the social media posts and it's a situation that's been handled internally," Clifford said.

While Jones' final situation with the Hornets is yet to be determined, the Hornets forward previously talked about how excited he was to play for the team.

"I'm having the most fun ever," Jones said. "I'm enjoying it so much. I enjoy waking up and hooping everyday. That's what I love to do. I did it in the spring leading up to this, took a little break, came back and started working out every day, every day. That's what I love to do. So, I'm just hooping and trying to get the 'W.'

"That's my life," Jones added. "I've always been doing that. I love basketball."

According to Spotrac, Kai Jones signed a four-year $13,421,215 contract with the Charlotte Hornets. His deal also has an annual average salary of $3,355,304. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.