Watch: Hornets' bench goes berserk as Brandon Miller throws down high-flying dunk on Daniel Gattford, ends up being offensive foul

Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller exploded for a thunderous jam over Washington Wizards big man Daniel Gafford on Thursday, but the dunk was nullified due to an offensive foul call.

Terry Rozier spotted Miller making a run for the basket and dished him the ball, resulting in the dunk over Gafford, who had already established his position outside the restricted area.

The dunk ignited the Hornets' bench, prompting a wild reaction from players, including LaMelo Ball, as players leaped out of their seats to celebrate. However, their excitement led to a technical foul being called. The NBA is tightening its rules on excessive celebrations from players on the sidelines.

Following the dunk, Gafford remained sprawled on the floor, splayed out like a starfish.

The Hornets established a 52-45 at halftime, with Miller contributing seven points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The dunk could be seen as one of the few positive moments for the Hornets, especially considering the recent controversies involving Miles Bridges and Kai Jones.

Brandon Miller talks about trash-talking Michael Jordan

Ahead of the NBA draft, Miller said he didn't experience pressure while working out in front of former Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan as he didn't have the legend as his childhood idol. Instead, Miller said that his personal GOAT was Paul George.

"Working out in front of Michael Jordan, I think a lot of people would think I feel pressure because he was Michael Jordan, but Michael Jordan was never the guy I grew up watching" Miller said. "I kind of grew up watching Paul George, so I think Michael Jordan is just a regular guy to me in the gym watching me work out.

"It was definitely cool meeting him. He definitely sounds like how he sounds on TV, always trash talking, so I just had a really fun time with him."

In an appearance on George's "Podcast P," Miller was asked about how his confidence influenced the Hornets' decision to choose him as the No. 2 pick.

"I think (trash-talking MJ) kind of showed (teams) another side of me," Miller said. "I think me responding to him, I don't think he thought I was gonna say anything to him just because, you know, he is Michael Jordan. But, you know, I did see him airball that free throw. So, that is one thing I have above him."

Miller’s first taste of NBA action was during the summer league. Over three games, he averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. However, his efficiency was low, shooting only 35.4%, including 26.1% from beyond the arc.