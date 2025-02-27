Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Hornets star's availability (Feb. 27)

LaMelo Ball is set to play in the Charlotte Hornets' interconference regular-season game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. He is not listed on the Hornets' injury report after missing the team's previous game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Ball was sidelined for the Warriors matchup due to right ankle injury management, continuing what has been a challenging season for him, with injuries significantly affecting his availability.

The one-time All-Star last played against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, but it wasn't one of his best performances. He struggled with his shooting, finishing with 13 points on 3 of 13 shooting from the field, including 1 of 7 from beyond the arc. In addition to his scoring, he recorded six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in that game.

LaMelo Ball stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

LaMelo Ball has faced the Dallas Mavericks only a few times in his young career. In fact, the star point guard has played just five games against the Western Conference team, averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.4 steals.

Ball already squared off against the Mavericks once this season, back in January. In that game, the Hornets star posted a stat line of 23 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 38 minutes of play.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks game will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Hornets vs. Mavericks game will be telecast on KFAA (local) and FDSSE (local), while the pre-game coverage will begin one hour before tip-off. Hoops fans will also have the option to stream the game live on the NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

