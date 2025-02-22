LaMelo Ball's father LaVar Ball hilariously shows off high spirits on TikTok despite leg amputation

LaMelo Ball's father, LaVar Ball, has kept his spirits up despite the recent news of him getting his right foot amputated. Although little has been revealed to the public for the reason behind it, the founder of Big Baller Brand has not allowed his condition to affect his mood.

Ad

The businessman showed off his classic hilarious side in a Cameo for a fan. Cameo is a service where fans can request personalized videos from different celebrities and personalities.

The user @primbyontwitch posted the LaVar Ball cameo on his TikTok, as LaMelo and Lonzo Ball's dad showcased his positivity by joking about his amputation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I knew everyone heard what happened," Ball said. "And y'all can take my foot! But you know what you can't take? That primby account."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After that, Ball ended the video by singing the chorus of the hit song "Tweaker" by his son LiAngelo. The Primby account on TikTok has also been filled with videos from LaVar Ball over the past month.

The family has remained silent regarding the medical reason as to why Ball's foot had to be amputated. Additionally, a photo of LaVar and LaMelo went viral on Instagram. The Charlotte Hornets star posted a picture of him with his father, who was on a leg scooter ahead of their game against the LA Lakers on Wednesday.

Ad

LaMelo was back in his hometown after the All-Star break to start the second half of the season. The photo was taken after the medical procedure was performed.

The Ball family has yet to release a comment about the condition of their patriarch.

Also read: "I love u pops" - LaMelo Ball shares first photos of dad LaVar Ball after leg amputation with heartfelt tribute

Fans react to LaMelo Ball's father LaVar Ball cracking joke about amputated foot

Fans are still waiting for the Ball family to address the elephant in the room: Why was LaVar's foot amputated? Instead, what they received was a video of LaMelo Ball's father showing off his positivity and excitement despite his recent procedure.

Ad

On X (formerly Twitter), fans talked about the video of the 57-year-old father of three.

"This guy is radiating positivity," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What I’d do to have this kind of ever positive outlook on life," another fan asked.

"😂 he can’t be a real person. But here we are. Rooting for my boy and his family!!" one fan posted.

Others sent supportive messages for LaVar Ball and his family.

"Stay positive. Losing a foot definitely sucks," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hes gon be alright 💯💯 he can never lose. I hope he can a prosthetic foot," another fan said.

"Positivity in the face of adversity 🙌," one fan said.

Also read: LaMelo Ball allegedly caught trash-talking Rui Hachimura following missed free throws in the clutch

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback