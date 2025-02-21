"I love u pops" - LaMelo Ball shares first photos of dad LaVar Ball after leg amputation with heartfelt tribute

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, TMZ broke the news that LaVar Ball had gone through surgery to amputate his right foot. In a picture released by the media house, Ball looked in good spirits. Although the Ball family has yet to reveal the reason for the health scare, LaMelo Ball posted a picture with his father with a heartfelt tribute.

The youngest of the Ball brothers posted a picture with his father post his surgery. The father-son duo had a big smile on their faces as they posed for the picture together. LaVar Ball stood with his scooter.

"seen my dawg b4 da game it was only right I love u pops 5L and after 🕺🛸💕💕," LaMelo Ball wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@melo]

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Feb. 20.

NBA fans send prayers for LaVar Ball after going through leg amputation

LaVar Ball has never been seen out of spirit and sometimes it came to the annoyance of NBA fans watching him on TV. However, when the news about his health was broken by TMZ, several fans sympathized with Ball and hoped for his quick recovery, and tried cheering him up.

Some fans sent their prayers for his recovery.

"There’s so many shoe company jokes to make here but man that’s never fun hope he heals quick," a fan wrote.

"Man whatever god exists I hope he guides him thru this that’s awful," another fan wrote.

"Speedy recovery fam," another fan wrote.

Alluding to Lonzo Ball also dealing with a knee issue, a fan noted that it had been a rough year for the Ball family.

"Been a rough year for the Ball Family," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, the real culprit for some fans was Ball's own brand BBB shoes.

"Them damn BBB shoes… They got Lonzo, now Lavar," the fan wrote.

"Them Damn BBB Shoes," another fan wrote.

Moreover, there were also some fans who tried to elevate LaVar Ball's spirit and said that he could still beat Michael Jordan in a 1v1 game just as he had claimed before.

"Only needs one good foot to beat MJ 1-on-1," the fan wrote.

Moreover, there has been no statement from the Ball family so far. LiAngelo Ball and Lonzo Ball also did not make any posts on social media.

