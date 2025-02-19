What happened to LaVar Ball's leg? NBA stars father’s shocking health issue explored

Since his oldest son was drafted into the NBA in 2017, LaVar Ball has become a prominent figure in the basketball world. In the midst of all three of his boys paving a path for themselves, he is dealing with some health complications in his personal life.

On Wednesday afternoon, TMZ reported that LaVar had to undergo a massive procedure. It is unknown why the surgery had to be done, with the reports calling it a "serious medical issue." Whatever it is, LaVar had to have his foot amputated from his right leg. Following the surgery, it was cited that LaVar Ball's spirits are high and he's doing well physically.

LaVar Ball first burst on the scene for his absurd comments regarding the athletic capabilites of him and his sons. He proclaimed that they'd all make the NBA, a feat they almost achieved. Lonzo and LaMelo Ball have been in the league for years now. LaVar's other most notable statement is when he told Stephen A. Smith he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one.

LiAngelo Ball had a couple opportunities to land a roster, but things never worked out for him. Since then, he's transitioned into the world of music. He's become a viral sensation in 2025 after his song "Tweakers" became a big hit across the sports world.

NBA fans react to shocking LaVar Ball health update

Shortly after news of LaVar Ball's health hit social media, NBA fans quickly began chiming in with reactions. Despite him going through such a serious procedure, they did not hold back with their remarks.

The majority of fans' reactions jabbed at the old "Big Baller Brand" shoes being the cause of his foot problems.

Others brought up his infamous comments regarding his ability to beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one matchup.

"Can he still beat Jordan 1 on 1?" One fan said.

"Bet he can’t beat Jordan one on one now," another fan said.

"He can still beat MJ one on one." Said one fan.

In the midst of fans cracking jokes about LaVar's situation, others were taken aback by this news. A small portion of the reactions online were people offering well wishes to the father of the two NBA guards.

Following reports of him undergoing this procedure, there have been no developments on what LaVar's road to recovery will be.

