"LaVar really went 3/3" - NBA fans go wild as LiAngelo Ball's 'Tweaker' music video features brothers Lonzo and LaMelo 

Amid the success of his song "Tweaker," LiAngelo Ball has dropped an accompanying music video for the viral song, complete with guest appearances from his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo.

While LiAngelo may not have carved his lane in the NBA the same way his brothers have, it has become increasingly clear over the past few weeks that fans are on board with his music. Following a guest appearance on a stream hosted by a content creator N3on, LiAngelo Ball dropped "Tweaker" on Jan. 3.

The song quickly went viral, circulating the NBA community as teams and players began using the song online and during pregame shootarounds.

On the heels of his performance at the Detroit Lions-Washington Commanders divisional round matchup on Jan. 18, LiAngelo has capitalized on the song's success with a music video that has caught the attention of NBA fans.

A clip of it was originally tweeted by Rap Alert on X on Thursday.

"Lavar went 3/3 man he really manifested their success," one fan wrote.

"Bruh he the hardest new artist by far. I steady bumping this shit man he flowed after ts beat," another fan commented.

Here are other fan reactions on X.

"The Ball family is back! Always interesting," one fan tweeted.

"Put this shit in GTA 6," another fan wrote.

LiAngelo Ball opens up on his music contract following the success of 'Tweaker'

After the success of his song "Tweaker," LiAngelo Ball signed a record deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group. According to Shams Charania on Jan. 13, the deal allows Ball to retain ownership of all his music.

It would pay him as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed. While some rappers such as Cam'Ron have been skeptical of the deal, Ball spoke in an interview with Complex released on Thursday to set the record straight.

Ball said that he's taking a professional approach to music and has assembled a team behind the scenes to help him finalize one of the best music contracts of all time.

"I own all my music and we did do it like (an NBA contract)," Ball said. "My contract's professional, bro. I really locked in, like we not letting it go down that route and my team helped me put the best thing together."

While there haven't been any other releases from Ball, the expectation is that after signing his record deal, he will drop another song soon.

