Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Lakers? Latest on Hornets All-Star's availability (Feb. 19)

The NBA regular season resumes on Wednesday following the All-Star break, with the Charlotte Hornets set to face the LA Lakers in the lone game of the night. LaMelo Ball is expected to be available for the Hornets as he is listed as "probable" on the team's injury report due to return-to-play reconditioning.

Ball was not part of the All-Star festivities this year as he was neither selected as a starter nor a reserve. Many believed the talented point guard was deserving of his second All-Star nod, having previously earned his first selection in 2022.

Injuries have hampered Ball’s availability this season, causing him to miss several games. He was also sidelined for the Hornets' final game before the All-Star break against the Orlando Magic. Overall, he has missed 19 of Charlotte’s 52 games this season.

Statistically, Ball has been a standout performer, averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. However, his efficiency has been inconsistent, as he is shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range.

Earlier this season, Ball faced the Lakers when LeBron James and company visited Charlotte. However, his time on the court was cut short as he exited the game in the second quarter due to injury.

LaMelo Ball will aim to deliver a standout performance in Los Angeles as he takes the court against Luka Doncic and the Purple and Gold.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Lakers game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT)

The Hornets vs. Lakers game will broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and FDSSE (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

