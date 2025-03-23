Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on Charlotte Hornets point guard's status (Mar. 23)

The Charlotte Hornets will cross swords against the struggling Miami Heat in a regular season game on Sunday. LaMelo Ball will be in the lineup after missing the Hornets' previous game due to right ankle injury management. He sat out the game against the OKC Thunder as the Hornets were on the second night of a back-to-back.

Ball was active in the Hornets' impressive 115-98 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday. In that game, the former Los Angeles Ballers star fell just short of a double-double by two assists, finishing with 25 points, five rebounds and eight assists. He shot 10 of 23 from the floor, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc.

It’s been a season plagued by injuries for Ball, who has missed several games. While the Hornets have played 70 games this season, their starting point guard has only appeared in 45, missing a total of 25 contests.

LaMelo Ball stats vs. Miami Heat

LaMelo Ball boasts a decent record against in the Miami Heat in regular season. The star point guard has matched up against the Charlotte Hornets' conference rivals in 14 games, posting averages of 18.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 34.4% from the floor, including 26.6% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets point guard has already played three games against the Heat this season. His most recent matchup against Miami came earlier in the month and he dropped a stat line of 15 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in that outing.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat?

The Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat game will take place on Sunday, Mar. 23, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT).

The Hornets vs. Heat game will e televised live on FDSSUN (local) and FDSSE (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

