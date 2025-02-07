Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Spurs? Latest on Hornets point guard's availability (Feb. 7)

LaMelo Ball’s status remains uncertain for the Charlotte Hornets’ interconference matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The star point guard is listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report due to a left ankle sprain. He sustained the injury during a game against the Lakers on January 27.

The 6-foot-7 guard has already missed the last five games because of the injury, but recent updates suggest encouraging progress. The Hornets recently announced that Ball has advanced to on-court activities, signaling a potential return in the near future.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It has been a challenging season for the former Los Angeles Ballers standout, as injuries have significantly impacted his availability. The No. 3 overall pick has already missed 17 games this season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, whenever Ball has been on the court, he has showcased his star power. The Hornets' playmaker is averaging an impressive 28.2 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field.

LaMelo Ball stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

LaMelo Ball has faced the San Antonio Spurs just five times in his career but has consistently performed at a high level against them. The rising superstar boasts impressive averages of 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the field, including 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet

Ball last squared off against the Spurs during the previous season, delivering strong performances in both matchups. In his previous game against the Western Conference opponent, the Hornets’ point guard put up 28 points while dishing out eight assists.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs?

The Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Hornets vs. Spurs game will be televised live on FDSSE (local) and FDSSW (local) while the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will live stream the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback