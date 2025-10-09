  • home icon
  Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Thunder? Latest on Hornets' stylish guard's availability for preseason game (Oct. 9)

Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Thunder? Latest on Hornets' stylish guard's availability for preseason game (Oct. 9)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 09, 2025 10:46 GMT
Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat - Source: Getty
Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Thunder? Latest on Hornets' stylish guard's availability for preseason game (Oct. 9). (Image Source: Getty)

The Charlotte Hornets will cross swords with the defending champion OKC Thunder in their second preseason game on Thursday. The status of LaMelo Ball remains uncertain as the team has yet to confirm whether the stylish guard will play for the second consecutive game.

The one-time All-Star suited up in the Hornets’ preseason opener on Sunday, which was also against the Thunder. The 6-foot-7 point guard displayed his customary flair, silky-smooth handles and clean shooting stroke in 15 minutes. He finished the game with 11 points, two rebounds and three assists as Charlotte fell to a 114–135 loss.

The Hornets' management will be cautious with LaMelo Ball, who has been injury-prone throughout his young career. The former Los Angeles Ballers guard played just 47 games last season and has missed 141 of the 246 regular-season games over the past three seasons.

Charlotte has four tune-up games remaining before the franchise tips off its regular-season campaign on Oct. 22. One can expect LaMelo to sit out at least two of those games to avoid expending too much energy during the preseason.

Every season, there’s a lot of talk around LaMelo, who is one of the most dynamic guards in the league. Heading into the new campaign, the Hornets guard has stayed away from putting too much pressure on himself and has clearly stated what his ultimate goal will be.

I don’t really have no pressure," LaMelo said on media day. "Like I said, I just go in, play and try to get as much wins as we can and do as best as you could.
The expectations around the Hornets are to contend for a playoff spot, especially after the team added several veteran pieces in the offseason. That said, their chances of ending their decade-long playoff drought rest firmly on LaMelo Ball. His availability, or lack thereof, will determine how far the team goes in the upcoming season.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. OKC Thunder preseason game?

The Charlotte Hornets vs. OKC Thunder preseason game will take place on Thursday, Oct. 9, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Hornets vs. Thunder game will be broadcast live on the FanDuel Sports Network. NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website will stream the game live.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
