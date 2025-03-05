Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Timberwolves? Latest on Hornets point guard's status (Mar. 5)

LaMelo Ball will suit up for the Charlotte Hornets in their interconference regular season game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Ball is not listed on the Hornets' injury report ahead of the game and barring any last-minute setbacks, the stylish point guard will lead the charge against Anthony Edwards and his team.

The former Los Angeles Ballers star played in Charlotte's 119-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, logging 34 minutes. Ball finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block. He shot 8 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Ball has dealt with injuries throughout the season, missing 22 of the Hornets' 60 games and appearing in only 38. After missing two straight games, the good news is that Ball has played in the Hornets' last two contests.

LaMelo Ball stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

LaMelo Ball boasts an excellent record against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the limited number of games he has played against them. In seven games against the Western Conference franchise, Ball averages 20.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.9 steals.

The one-time All-Star has already faced the Timberwolves in a game that happened last year on November 4. In that game, the star point guard recorded 19 points, pulled down two rebounds, dished out two assists and registered one steal in 25 minutes.

Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday, Mar. 5. The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Timberwolves vs. Hornets game will be broadcast live on FDSSE (local) and FDSN (local). The game will also be available for live streaming on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

