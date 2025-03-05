"Is this a LeBron dig?" - NBA fans react to D'Angelo Russell's blunt comments on preferring Brooklyn Nets role over Lakers situation

D'Angelo Russell was one of the casualties this season as the Los Angeles Lakers began to retool their roster before the trade deadline. He was sent back to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith in December as Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka began making moves. According to his recent comments though, he's not too upset that he got traded again.

"It’s a good feeling, honestly, to go back somewhere you’re comfortable, somewhere you kind of know the ins and outs a little bit,” Russell told reporters about his return to the Nets.

"I try to give the group what it needs, whether that’s leading by example or helping in other ways,” he added when asked about how his role differs from the one he had on the Lakers.

However, some fans took Russell's comments to another level, questioning if he was calling out his former teammates.

"Is this a LeBron dig," a fan said.

"Well where else would he go?" one fan said.

"He doesn't like the pressure and that's no big deal. It's not for everybody," another fan said.

Other fans came to D'Angelo Russell's defense, applauding him as a veteran presence.

"Just a reminder that the last time DLo was in Brooklyn, he became an All-Star. Just saying," one fan said.

"D'Angelo finally unlocked! Nets flourishing with his pace and vision," another fan said.

"Keep him on long term. D Lo gonna be a good vet," one fan said.

D'Angelo Russell has blossomed as a leader for the Brooklyn Nets since joining them at the beginning of 2025, putting up better stats across the board. Russell might be reinvigorated now that he is back with the team he led to the playoffs in 2019.

The Brooklyn Nets are a young team navigating through a rebuild, but with Russell's playmaking and veteran leadership, they have a bright future. Things will be even better if their plan to tank bears fruit and they secure one of the top picks in the upcoming draft.

D'Angelo Russell could help the young players on the Brooklyn Nets grow

As of this article, the Brooklyn Nets (21-40) have the sixth-best odds to secure the first overall piece in this year's draft. If things go as well as the team wants it too, they will jump up to the top spot and have the right to draft Duke's Cooper Flagg. However, even if the team sticks where they are, the Nets will have options.

If the Brooklyn Nets decided to pick a player like Kasparas Jakucionis or Kon Knueppel in the draft, D'Angelo Russell's veteran presence and mentorship would be a vital asset as the team looks to develop their young talent.

