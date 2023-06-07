Is LeBron James movie on Netflix? Taking a closer look

Before LeBron James became a four-time champion, a four-time MVP and the NBA’s all-time scoring king, he was a prodigious high-school talent. James’ basketball journey from Akron, Ohio, together with four close friends, gets the Hollywood treatment in “Shooting Stars.”

The Peacock original biopic is based on the book written by Pulitzer-prize-winning writer Buzz Bissinger and “King James” himself. Marquis Mookie Cook plays the role of James, Caleb McLaughlin as Lil Dru Joyce III and coach Keith Dambrot by veteran actor Dermot Mulroney.

Katlyn Nichol portrays James’ then-girlfriend-turned-wife Savannah, Natalie Paul as the basketball star’s mother Gloria James and Wood Harris as Coach Dru Joyce II. Projected No. 2 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft Scoot Henderson takes on the Romeo Travis part.

The film is directed by Chris Robinson and was released by Peacock on June 2, 2023.

Robinson summarizes what the movie is all about in an interview:

“It was not just a story about a basketball player becoming a pro. It was about all the other things that we all can identify with.

“There were a lot of themes about brotherhood and, when I broke it down, this is also a father-son story. Even though LeBron’s dad wasn’t around, his coach [Wood Harris’s Dru Joyce II] kind of filled that space about teaching him things and letting him know what it’s going to take just to be a better human being. And I think that has everything to do with the fact that he is who he is.”

LeBron James has built a GOAT-worthy resume in basketball. Some of the things he has accomplished may never be eclipsed in the record books. He remains, however, grounded to his humble beginning.

It was an important factor that Robinson noted:

“Even if your job happens to be the most amazing basketball player in the history of basketball, [when you have] that group of friends, all that doesn’t matter.

“You know, his basketball IQ is off the charts. But I think his superpower is that this group of friends, this community, this village, they’re still connected.”

“Shooting Stars” is the second movie about LeBron James’ high-school basketball years with his close friends. A 2008 documentary called “More Than A Game” was produced based on the same theme.

LeBron James is expected to continue building an already mind-boggling career

LeBron James stunned the media after the Denver Nuggets swept the LA Lakers in the Western Conference finals. The 19x All-Star had only failed to win a single game in any series twice, which both happened in the NBA Finals.

“King James,” in his last conference this season, hinted at retirement. Many were shocked by the uncertainty of his tone and words, considering he vowed to play with his son Bronny James before he retires.

James Jr. isn’t expected to be eligible for the NBA draft until 2024. If the LA Lakers superstar walks away from the game in the offseason, he’s also giving up on what he calls his biggest dream.

A week after the said interaction with the media, reports started coming out that he is expected to fulfill his contractual obligations. James will be wearing the Lakers uniform for the 2023-24 season.

LeBron James will be playing the 21st season of his career by then. If healthy, he is guaranteed to pile on more records or add to his already staggering numbers in NBA history.

