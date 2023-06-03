Is LeBron James still friends with the 'Fab 5'? Taking a closer look

LeBron James has made a name for himself today as arguably one of the greatest players the game of basketball has ever seen. However, in his high school days, James was part of one of the most exciting teams in the high school basketball circuit dubbed "The Fab 5".

The "Fab 5" featured LeBron James, Dru Joyce III, Romeo Travis, Sian Cotton and Willie McGee, all of whom played for St. Vincent St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

The "Fab 5" forged lasting bonds as teammates as they went on to win three state titles over their high school career. Establishing themselves as one of the best high school teams of the era, several went on to play professional basketball.

Although James most noticeably rose to prominence since joining the NBA, the forward has remained close with his former teammates. The story of their friendship was initially highlighted in the 2008 documentary, 'More Than A Game'.

Peacock is set to release a new drama film called 'Shooting Stars' which focuses on the "Fab 5" and their basketball story. The film is due to release on Friday, June 2nd, 2023.

The coach of the "Fab 5", Dru Joyce II, was particularly clear about capturing the true essence of the story - friendship.

He said:

"And as long as they made what it was, then I'm happy because that's what this was all about, friendship,” he said. “And there wasn't anything that was opposite of that and that's why they're still friends today."

LeBron James' work with media

The LA Lakers superstar has been a dominating presence on the court. However, this has been matched with some tremendous work off the court as well.

James has been a particularly active presence in the film and media space in recent times. While he did small cameos in several films in the past, James played the lead role in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

James also created his own production house, called SpringHill Company, with his business partner and longtime friend Maverick Carter. Also starring in the popular talk show, 'The Shop', it is safe to say that LeBron knows how to operate in the media space.

