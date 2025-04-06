Is LeBron James playing today against OKC Thunder? Latest on Lakers superstar's status (April 6)

LeBron James is listed as "probable" on the LA Lakers' injury report ahead of their challenging road matchup against the OKC Thunder on Sunday. The veteran forward has been managing a lingering left groin issue but has continued to play through it in recent games.

He was in action during the Lakers' 124-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, delivering a strong performance with 27 points, eight assists and two steals. LeBron shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 2 of 7 from beyond the arc in 33 minutes.

As the Lakers prepare to face the top-ranked team in the league, they’ll need not only a healthy LeBron but also a high-level performance from their superstar to boost their chances of pulling off a key win.

Following the victory over the Pelicans, the four-time NBA champion addressed his health status. He expressed optimism and stated that he’s trending in the right direction as the playoffs draw near.

"That was the best I felt before the injury for sure," LeBron told reporters after the game. "I just tried to press, get downhill, my rhythm, as far as my jump shot felt pretty good today, I was shooting from the free throw line extremely well, and I’m a bit late, but it’s probably the best physically I felt. So hopefully, I can build off of that."

LeBron James has played one game against the Thunder this season and he struggled offensively. In 34 minutes, the Lakers superstar finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 5 of 13 from the floor, including 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder?

The LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 6, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Thunder game will be telecast live on NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and FDSOK (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

