LeBron James lauds wife Savannah James' charity efforts for prom-ready I Promise school kids

On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to Instagram to praise his wife, Savannah James, for her charity efforts. The mother of three reportedly bought dresses for I Promise school kids, giving them a memory of a lifetime. James commended his wife for her endeavor and celebrated her benevolent gesture in his story.
The LeBron James Family Foundation's official Instagram account first shared the news of Savannah's charity efforts by sharing a post on Instagram. Captioning the post with a message thanking Mrs. James, the handle wrote:
" PROM Promise has always been a special moment of confidence, a space of love, and a sisterhood of support for our seniors. With the help of @lindes_bridalshop, each girl found a dress that made her feel confident," the caption read. "Thank you, @mrs_savannahrj, for pouring into these young women and reminding them of their beauty, inside and out. 💖," the handle continued praising Savannah James' efforts.
James later reposted this post on his story as he showed love to his wife for her kind gesture towards the students from the I Promise school. Penning down a short note to her, the King wrote:
"The love you show those young women will last."
Savannah James funded the prom dresses for the outgoing class through her 'Savannah' Prom Promise' program, offering the children a memory of a lifetime.
The I Promise School, which opened in 2018, is an educational institution supported by the LeBron James Foundation. Located in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James' hometown, the school is dedicated to helping at-risk children. It serves students in grades 1 through 8.
LeBron James shows love to "brother" after being elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025
NBA icon and legend LeBron James was seen showing love to his "brother" Carmelo Anthony after he was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Anthony was reportedly notified about this huge milestone on Wednesday, earning a hearty reaction from James.
ESPN's Shams Charania first reported this news on X (formerly Twitter) as he revealed that Anthony had been recognized for his contributions to the game. Captoning the tweet with a short message, Charania wrote:
"First ballot: Carmelo Anthony has been notified that he's been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, sources tell ESPN. Anthony made 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA teams in 19 seasons to go along with three Olympic gold medals for Team USA."
The Los Angeles Lakers forward re-tweeted this post on his account as he showered his "brother" with love:
" CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER! PEACE GOD @carmeloanthony," he wrote.
Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James were a part of the same draft class in 2003 and won three Olympic gold medals for the US National team. The two were teammates for a single season when Carmelo joined the Lakers in 2021.
