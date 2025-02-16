Is LeBron James playing tonight in 2025 NBA All-Star Game? Latest on Lakers star's status amid Saturday night absence 

LA Lakers superstar and Shaq's OGs headliner, LeBron James, was missing from 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend's Saturday night festivities. The record 21-time All-Star wasn't present for the shootaround or the players' press conference. However, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that James would join the All-Star weekend on Sunday before the games.

The Lakers superstar has followed this pattern for two consecutive seasons. According to the NBA Communications' account on X, James will be available for a pre-game media session at 3:20 p.m. PT at Chase Center. The former All-Star MVP winner will suit up in his 21st game at the annual carnival, taking to the floor alongside his Team USA teammates, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

LeBron James entered the All-Star break without major injury issues and has been relatively healthy for the second consecutive year, playing 48 out of 52 games and averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

How has LeBron James fared in the NBA All-Star games?

LeBron James will play a record 21 straight NBA All-Star games on Sunday. "King James" has averaged 21.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 5.7 apg in the star-studded showdown over his past 20 outings. He has an All-Star career-high score of 36 points during the 2012 event as a Miami Heat player.

James has won the All-Star Game MVP thrice in 2006, 2008 and 2018, ranking him third behind Kobe Bryant and Bob Petit, who won four MVPs each. James hasn't won the All-Star game over the past two seasons. He will hope to change that with not one but two wins.

The new format will see James and his "OGs" face Candace's Rising Stars in the semifinals. Shaq's OGs will face Kenny's Young Stars or Chuck's Global Stars in the championship round if they win against the Rising Stars.

Where to watch Shaq's OGs vs. Candace's Rising Stars game?

TNT, TBS and TruTV will provide national coverage of Shaq's OGs vs. Candace's Rising Stars game. Viewers without cable TV access and ones living outside the U.S. can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 9:10 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

