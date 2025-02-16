Shaq's OGs vs Candace's Rising Stars Prediction and Betting Tips | 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game's new format will see Shaq's OGs take on Candace's Rising Stars in the opening round of a three-game, four-team format on Sunday. It's an intriguing matchup as Shaquille O'Neal's team has majority of the veterans in the NBA, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. Meanwhile, WNBA legend Candace Parker's team has the league's rookies and sophomores.

Ad

Amid the NBA's struggles to motivate the players to play competitive basketball, this matchup increases the chances of fans witnessing a hard-fought showdown. The league's rising stars will be adamant about beating the veterans, putting pressure on the "OGs" to salvage their pride and reach the finals.

Here's how the teams stack up, the game's odds, and predicted lineups for this clash.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shaq's OGs vs Candace's Rising Stars Prediction, Preview and Betting Tips

Money line: Shaq's OGs -522, Candace's Rising Stars +385

Ad

Trending

Spread: Shaq's OGs -6.5 (-118), Candace's Rising Stars +6.5 (-102)

Total over/under: Shaq's OGs u73.5 (-110), Candace's Rising Stars o73.5 (-110)

Shaq's OGs vs Candace's Rising Stars Preview

Shaq's OGs have the upper hand in this game. Their combined experience with players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and James Harden seems unparalleled across the four rosters. Their only weakness is their lack of size at the five. Anthony Davis got injured in his Mavericks' debut, ruling him out of the game. His teammate and fellow Mavs star Kyrie Irving replaced him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The team hasn't played together in a while, but James, Durant, Curry, Harden, Irving and Jayson Tatum have all played with each other at some point in their careers. James, Durant, Curry and Tatum most recently geared up for Team USA at the Paris Olympics, where they went unbeaten en route to a gold medal win.

On the other hand, Candace's Rising Stars team is headlined by Stephon Castle, Dalton Knecht and Zach Edey. Castle and Knecht, in particular, were incredible in the Rising Stars challenge. Knecht had 12 points across the two games while Castle tallied 18. Along with that duo, Edey, who had a quiet run in the Rising Stars showdown, will be key in their hopes of upsetting Shaq's OGs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

They don't have the post presence to limit Edey on offense. That could be a key factor for Parker's team.

Shaq's OGs vs Candace's Rising Stars Predicted Starting Lineup

Shaq's OGs

G - Steph Curry, G - Kyrie Irving, F - LeBron James, F -Jayson Tatum, C - Kevin Durant

Candace's Rising Stars

G - Stephon Castle, G - Keyonte George, F - Jaylen Wells, F - Dalton Knecht, C - Zach Edey

Ad

Shaq's OGs vs Candace's Rising Stars Betting Tips

Steph Curry is predicted to score eight or more points with a -102 money line for Shaq's OGs.

Damian Lillard is +144 to score eight or more points.

Kevin Durant is a +124 favorite to make two or more 3s.

Shaq's OGs vs Candace's Rising Stars Prediction

Shaq's OGs are overwhelming favorites to win with a -6.5 money line. LeBron James and Co. have a deep and talented roster that could make the Rising Stars nervous ahead of this grand matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback